We knew that Amazon would announce a heap of devices like five new Echo smart speakers, more Ring smart home security and new Alexa commands at its news-packed smart home event on Wednesday, but the new Echo Frames smart glasses ($180) and Echo Loop smart ring ( $130) threw us for, well, something of a loop.

These two wearable devices put Amazon's digital Alexa assistant on your body in a way that's different than the more expected earbuds route (though there are new Echo Buds, too, for $130 or £120). By bringing Alexa to your face and your hand, Amazon might be trying to get more personal with the little voice in the device.

The Echo Frames and Echo Loop raise a host of questions about what they do, who they're for, what kind of customization options there are and even how to buy them (it's not as easy as walking into a store or buying them on Amazon.com). Here's what we know so far, and what we don't.

Why did Amazon make the Echo Loop and Echo Frames?

Wearables are a potentially huge technology sector, but so far only smartwatches and fitness trackers have really taken off. Several companies, notably Google and even Amazon itself, have already introduced smart glasses to the market (think Google Glass), but they've hardly been mainstream.

At $179 and $129 respectively, Echo Frames and the Echo Loop offer consumers the ability to take Alexa and its extensive collection of skills with them wherever they go, at a relatively inexpensive price. This could help further expand Amazon's already healthy lead in the digital assistant and smart product space, a dominance achieved thanks in part to the popularity of Amazon Echo ( ) devices.

This is what the Echo Frames do

The main purpose of the Echo Frames, like the Echo Loop, is to bring Alexa along wherever you go, as well as to give you novel, more intuitive ways of talking to the digital assistant.

At 31 grams, Echo Frames aren't any heavier than regular glasses, although the temple pieces do seem a bit wider than average. You interact with Alexa they way you always have, with your voice. Microphones, which can be shut off by double-tapping an action button, listen, then four beam-forming micro speakers aimed at your ears let you -- but only you -- hear Alexa's response.

Other than that, Alexa on Echo Frames is pretty much the same as Alexa anywhere else. Ask a question or issue a command and Alexa dutifully responds.

Amazon also touts Echo Frames as an accessory to your phone, allowing you to hear alerts through your glasses. The Echo Frames have a VIP Filter setting, which allows you to choose what kinds of notifications you want to pass along, so you're not having every last ding, bing and chirp hitting your ears.

Here's what the Echo Loop all about

The Echo Loop is the first Alexa-enabled smart ring. There's no camera or display on this gadget, either. Instead, it has an action button you use to wake up the device with a single click, a microphone to listen for your commands and a nearly microscopic speaker for replies.

The ring also has a vibrating haptic engine for notifications. The Echo Loop connects to your phone's Alexa app via Bluetooth and uses your existing data plan.

Both the Frames and the Loop allow you to make phone calls, but the Loop only allows you to call one number, which you dial by double-clicking the action button. Moreover, calls on the Loop involve awkwardly shuffling your ringed finger between your ear to listen and your mouth to speak. That's probably why Amazon says they're only good for "short" phone calls.

Both the Frames and the Loop let you control smart home devices, set and receive reminders and manage lists.

This is how they work

On the Echo Frames smart glasses, Alexa receives instructions via a microphone and communicates back with directional speakers set in the earpieces, so only you can hear. You can also control some features by swiping along the earpiece. You turn off the microphone via touch controls on the glasses themselves.

The Echo Loop ring has a microphone, a microscopic speaker and a vibrating haptic engine. When you talk to it, the Echo Loop can respond with either voice, sound or vibration. There's no display, but you can monitor it through a companion smartphone app.

They don't have cameras

Neither the Echo Frames nor Echo Loop have a camera anywhere on them, so you won't have to worry about people taking photos or video of you.

You can use prescription lenses in the Echo Frames



During the launch presentation, Dave Limp, Amazon's senior vice president of devices and services, noted that his demonstration pair had been fitted with his prescription lenses. According to Amazon, all you'll need to do is take your pair of Echo Frames to your optometrist to have lenses fitted and the glasses adjusted for you.

The Echo Frames aren't a head-up display (HUD)

Unlike the Google Glass, the Echo Frames don't function as a personal HUD. That is, they won't project information like turn-by-turn navigation or AR interlays on the world around you onto the frames in front of your face. They're solely there to talk to Alexa.

The Echo Frames and Echo Loop work with Google Assistant and Siri

They're designed as a way to use Alexa, just like any other Amazon Echo device., but you can also summon Google Assistant on Amazon Echo Frames with a long press on the temple. On the Echo Loop, you can summon either Google Assistant or Siri, depending on if your phone uses Android or iOS, with a long press on the action button.

There's not much customization wiggle room



We're still waiting to hear from Amazon about the Echo Frames, but we do know the Echo Loop comes in only one finish -- black titanium -- and four size options: small, medium, large and extra-large. It's still unclear what numeric ring sizes those correspond to, but Amazon recommends ordering a free "fit kit" to ensure the proper fit.

The Echo Loop is water-resistant

Amazon says it's water-resistant, and you can safely wash your hands while the Loop is on. However, "showering and swimming are not recommended."

You need to request an invitation to buy the Echo Frames and Loop

Amazon hasn't shared all the details, but we do know that you'll need an invitation, which you can request for the Echo Frames here and the Echo Loop here. (This is also how the company is managing the rollout of its Amazon Echo Auto device for cars.)

Once you get your email invitation, you'll be given a code that's good for 30 days and that you'll need to complete your order at Amazon. We also know that the Echo Frames and Echo Loop will sell in limited quantity.

You should expect more devices like these

Absolutely. Part of the reason for the invitation system is that the wearables fall into a new class of products that Amazon calls Day 1 Editions. These are finished products, but with limited availability. These aren't going to be widely available in stores. However, Amazon stressed that these are not beta releases, but fully developed, ready-for-primetime gadgets.

What we still don't know (and are working to find out)

If there are multiple color options for the Echo Frames



How to determine if the Echo Frames glasses will fit your face

How to charge the Loop and the Echo Frames



If there's a visible light to indicate when the devices are recording your voice

While we find out more about the new Alexa-enabled wearables, catch up on Amazon's other announcements, including a new 8-inch Echo Show smart display, a color-changing Echo Glow night-light for kids and the smart wireless Echo Buds earbuds designed in conjunction with Bose. It also refreshed the original Amazon Echo speaker for 2019, unveiled an upgraded the Echo Dot with an LED clock, and debuted a studio-class speaker called Echo Studio.