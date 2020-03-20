10 ways to help avoid coronavirus when you have to leave your house

Angela Lang/CNET

Countries, states and cities across the world are subject to tightening restrictions and lockdowns as confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and its resulting disease, COVID-19, sharply rise. While most people are allowed to leave their homes for essential errands like going to the grocery store and pharmacy, or picking up food to go, you'll still need to be careful about minimizing your risk of exposure to yourself and others -- that includes sanitizing your home and car when you get back.

Social distancing and thoroughly washing your hands are still essential policies to follow, and global health professionals and national leadership ask that you reserve N95 face masks for the medical community who are at high risk for exposure. While the coronavirus known officially as SARS-CoV-2 is easily spread, there are common-sense techniques you can adopt when you do need to resupply your stocks during self-quarantine.

Enough with the fingertips: Use your knees, feet, elbows and knuckles instead

If you're still pressing elevator buttons with your fingertips, stop. Any time you have to open a door, push a button, pull a lever or digitally sign for something, use a different body part instead. You have plenty.

For example, I'll often tap out a PIN code with my knuckle instead of the pad of my finger, or push open a door with my shoulder, hip or foot instead of my hands.

You can usually flip on a light switch or sink faucet with your elbow or wrist, and you can wrap the sleeve of your sweater or jacket around the handle of doors you have to physically pull open. It's easy enough to toss your clothing into the wash later rather than expose your skin now, especially if the chances you'll use your hands to touch food items is high (e.g. you're opening the door to a coffee shop).

Look for the automatic option

Most modern buildings have accessibility buttons to open doors for people with mobility concerns. You can easily touch this with your forearm, hip or foot (some are pretty low down) and wait the few seconds for the doors to open.

Consider buying an automatic soap dispenser for home so you don't have to worry about transferring germs to the pump.

Pay attention to where you put your phone

While we've gotten the go ahead to use disinfecting wipes on phones, another smart idea is to avoid placing your device on iffy surfaces to begin with. Do you really need to take your phone into the bathroom stall with you, or can you just leave it in a coat pocket or purse? The less you can expose your phone to shared surfaces, the less you need to worry about it in the first place.

When you're anywhere with a shared surface, lay down a napkin and set your phone on that. It'll save you having to disinfect your phone quite so often.

Bring your own shopping bags

If you haven't started bringing your own shopping bags to the grocery store, now's a good time. Doing so puts you more in control over who touches your groceries. Using your own tote bag means you're not pushing a cart or carrying a basket touched by dozens of others -- not every store provides sanitary wipes at the door. And packing a tote full of smaller produce bags means you won't give a second thought to the prudence of grabbing bags from individual produce bag dispensers along with everyone else.

By all means, if you don't have any small bags at home, use the store-supplied variety, but consider returning with them next time -- so long as you're well. For other peoples' comfort, keep your own bag in the tote or basket and put the produce directly into it. The point is to reduce any potential cross-contamination.

Don't sort through produce with your bare hands

When sorting through food, I've been sticking my hand inside a fresh bag and using the outside like a glove to pick up and inspect the garlic and oranges I want, so as not to touch every item with my bare hands. One woman gave me a look. I couldn't tell if she thought I was insane or brilliant, but let's go with the latter.

You can toss larger cloth bags into the wash to sanitize them after a shop, and keep smaller plastic or biodegradable bags for future trips, even rinsing them under hot water for good measure. Just completely dry them first. Mesh produce bags are available from sellers like Amazon, Target and Walmart that are also washing machine-safe. As always, thoroughly wash your hands when you get home, as well as any produce you use.

Greet people like this, not that

Millions of people are self-isolating, but on the off-chance you do see a family member, friend or neighbor, resist the urge to hug, lean in for a peck, a pat on the back or handshake. Also rule out elbow bumps and toe-taps. Try one of these 13 clever and satisfying ways to safely greet someone instead.

Remember, even if you feel fine personally, social distancing is a compassionate way to protect people in vulnerable demographics, like your elderly relatives and those with health complications. It isn't always apparent when someone has a compromised immune system or other invisible underlying health concern.

Wash your hands every time you get 'home'

As a contacts-wearer, I touch my eyes often. Making a beeline for the bathroom is now the first thing I do whenever I get back home or wherever it is I'm going to be for awhile (that's really home these days, but had been the office and hotel rooms earlier this month). That's after being out, after going to the gym, even before using the restroom. I might wash the soap dispenser pump and faucet handles, too.

That helps me feel safe enough to adjust my contacts, blow my nose and pick that nagging something or other out of my teeth in the comfort of my own space.

Carry extra napkins, disinfecting wipes and facial tissue

Packing extra tissues, disinfecting wipes, wet wipes and other paper products in my purse is already part of my habit, but now I pay extra attention to how much paper I have on hand.

Normally, I might use a spare napkin to wipe my hands after an impromptu snack (also in my bag). Today, these products could come in handy to clear away germs, or act as a barrier between you (or your phone) and a surface. For example, opening a door handle if you just saw someone cough into their hands before turning a knob.

Stop handling cash



Cash is already considered dirty -- you never know what kind of germs linger on its surface. If you can pay with a debit or credit card instead of handling bills and coins, you could reduce that icky feeling that you don't know where your money's been.

A large number of payment terminals accept Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and credit cards with the contactless logo on them. And remember, if a digital signature is required, you can use your knuckle instead of your index finger. For a physical signature, start packing your own pen.

Banish questionable items to a 9-day time out

The novel coronavirus can cling to surfaces, such as your jacket or a tabletop, for up to nine days at room temperature, studies have found. After that, it's thought to die and no longer be able to infect you.

We know that a thorough cleaning with good ol' soap and water will kill the virus' structure, but if you're not sure how to disinfect an item, like a dry-clean-only jacket or pair of boots, setting it aside for 9 days is another option.

Since COVID-19 incubates in the body from one to 14 days, you can extend the time out to two weeks if you're extra concerned.

Read on for global coronavirus updates, how to track the virus' spread across the globe, and how to sanitize your house and prepare for self-quarantine.

