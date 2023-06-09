Your GM EV Will Soon Be Able to Use a Tesla Supercharger (With an Adapter)

General Motors will adopt Tesla's electric-vehicle charging standard, called the North American Charging Standard, GM CEO Mary Barra said Thursday. Barra made the announcement in a Twitter Spaces conversation with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Musk owns Twitter and was also CEO of the social network until Monday, when Linda Yaccarino took over.)

GM will incorporate the NACS connector design into its electric vehicles starting in 2025. The collaboration with Tesla also means GM EV drivers will have greater access to chargers as they will be able to use the 12,000 Tesla Superchargers located throughout North America beginning in early 2024. GM says its EV drivers currently have use of more than 134,000 chargers available through the company's Ultium Charge 360 initiative and mobile apps.

"This collaboration is a key part of our strategy and an important next step in quickly expanding access to fast chargers for our customers," Barra said in the statement. "Not only will it help make the transition to electric vehicles more seamless for our customers, but it could help move the industry toward a single North American charging standard."

General Motors recently announced plans to officially end production of its electric Chevrolet Bolt, which was the most affordable electric vehicle on the market when it was introduced in 2017. The Bolt made history as the first battery electric vehicle on the market for under $50,000 with a range of more than 200 miles. But after accounts of spontaneous fires involving its LG battery pack, the Bolt was subject to a complete recall, production was halted for the better part of a year, and in 2021, GM advised owners to park outdoors -- and at least 50 feet away from other vehicles -- "in the rare event of a potential fire."

How to use Tesla chargers if you've got a GM EV

If you drive a GM EV, you'll need an adapter to use the Tesla Superchargers at first from early 2024. Beginning in 2025, the first GM EVs will include a NACS inlet for direct access to Tesla Superchargers without an adapter.

GM will then make adapters available for drivers of NACS-enabled vehicles to allow charging on the current industry standard charging stations, called CCS for Combined Charging System.

GM's announcement it will use Tesla's charging standard comes on the heels of a similar agreement made between Tesla and GM competitor Ford. That partnership was announced in late May.

