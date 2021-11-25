I just got three family members to buy this Black Friday deal. Are you next?

Amazon

I just wrapped up a Thanksgiving meal with my family, and while we were cleaning up the craziest thing happened. I broke out my Shark VacMop cordless 2-in-1 vacuum to clean up the mess the toddlers made of my hardwood floors, and was immediately greeted by a bunch of questions about it which led to three family members actually purchasing one at the Black Friday price for themself. This year's Black Friday pricing at Walmart is , which is far less than I paid for it (and we have two in my house) and the best price I've ever seen on it thanks to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

You're probably wondering what makes this vacuum mop combo special, and why would people want to buy one, right? Well, there's a few things about it that I really like and the overall user experience has me singing its praises to anyone who ever asks about it. First up is how lightweight the whole thing is. It weights next to nothing so everyone (including my kids) can use it to clean up messes. Second, it's actually pretty powerful and I've yet to run across a solid mess that it couldn't clean up. Finally, it holds a liquid cleaning solution inside its own tank to help clean sticky messes on your hard surface floors.

When it sucks up the solids, it stores them in a disposable pad that's easy to change and doesn't let stuff fall back out of it. It has a magnetic charger that attaches and detaches easily, and we've yet to use it long enough to kill the battery while cleaning our floors.

The refills for both the pad and cleaning solution are rather affordable, which keeps the lifetime cost of ownership down as well. I've had several people buy this after seeing ours in action, and I think you'd love it just as much as they all have so far. Grab one today and make cleaning your floors even easier.