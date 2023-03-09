Yeti Recalls Almost 2 Million Coolers, Gear Cases. Here's Why

Yeti, a maker of coolers and other outdoor gear, recalled 1.9 million soft coolers and gear cases on Thursday. The recall affects the Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler, and the SideKick Dry Gear Case. Yeti said customers should stop using these products immediately.

The company said the magnet-lined closures in these products could release the magnets and that ingesting those magnets could cause serious injury or death.

An alert posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing. So far there have been no reports of injury or ingestion, the notice said.

The coolers and gear were sold between March 2018 and January 2023 in the US and Canada at stores like Dick's Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware and Academy Sports + Outdoors, as well as online from Yeti and Amazon. They came in a variety of colors, like charcoal, navy and different shades of green.

Customers who purchased a recalled item can fill out a form on Yeti's website to receive either a full refund or a replacement item. Some of the suggested replacement items include the Tundra 45 Hard Cooler and Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler.

