Weber's new grills let you cook late into the night

Tend to fire up your grill late in the day? If so, Weber's latest outdoor cookers are built just for you. Today the company unveiled two products designed for easier nighttime operation. The first is the Genesis Smart Gas Grill. The second is the Smokefire Wood Fired Pellet Grill.

Both are revamped versions of existing products that Weber has tweaked for 2022. Newly added to the Genesis is a lighting system Weber calls "nightvision." Motion detectors automatically activate LED lights that illuminate the grill surface. With the system, Weber says grillers will be able to cook at night, dusk and early in the morning.

Other features included with the Genesis are compatibility with the Weber Connect phone app, a large sear zone and expandable top cooking grate. The new Genesis will also come with three- and four-burner versions.

Weber will bring a few changes to the Smokefire pellet grill too. Built-in lights will illuminate the cooking surface of this grill as well. Officially called the Smokefire Stealth Edition, the new model also has an all-black interior.

Shoppers in North America can buy select models of the Genesis now, both in-store and online. However, Weber expects the Smokefire Stealth Edition to arrive a little later, by spring of 2022.

Already own a grill you love but it lacks lighting? Here are two aftermarket lights I've used personally and can recommend.