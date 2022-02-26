Water Smarter for Less With Today's Deal on the Highest-Rated Irrigation Controller

Rachio

Smart home meets smart yard with the Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller, a device designed for customizing your irrigation system schedule. Meet all your landscaping needs and get the yard of your dreams with ease. The automated sprinkler system controller saves water by metering the amount released during certain weather conditions (if any at all). The controller doesn't stop with smart weather considerations, though. You can set up schedules or Rachio will tailor smart schedules for you based on the specific needs of your lawn, including plant type, soil type, sun exposure and more.

Set up is simple, taking 30 minutes or less in most cases, with an in-app installation guide and no need for special tools. It also takes the guesswork out of trying to figure out what your local soil type is, or what your zone needs are, with intuitive understanding based on zip codes. And with the smart controller's help, you're in charge of your water consumption, with minimal effort on your part.

Features like Weather Intelligence Plus technology simplify lawn maintenance, so you won't have to worry about over-watering your yard or garden. It automatically adjusts for a variety of weather conditions, including rain, wind or freezing temperatures, so that your yard gets the right amount of water every time. Save up to 50% on your monthly water bill and be environmentally-conscious at the same time. The easy-to-use Rachio mobile app also integrates with Amazon Alexa, Google Nest and other smart home devices, making your job even easier. Be the envy of the neighborhood with this smart sprinkler controller while supplies last.

Note that this deal is for the smart sprinkler controller only and does not include an irrigation system. Also, you could potentially save even more with local rebates. If eligible, you could recover up to the cost of your unit.