Upgrade Your Backyard With Patio Furniture, Gas Grills and More During Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale

With summer just getting started, now is the best time to start prepping your backyard (or living space) for entertaining family and friends. Starting today, Home Depot's sale is offering dozens of deals to help you improve the inside and outside of your home through May 30.

So, what can you get at this sale? A great deal more than you could have possibly imagined. Want a gas burner? is on sale for $300 (a savings of $50). Gardeners can pick up essentials such as Miracle-Gro fertilizer in a four for $10 deal, while Smart Patch seed fertilizer is $20 off. You can even save $30 on , which is currently $159.

There are also outdoor furniture sets to choose from. There is a $100 discount on this $600 , while the for $799 is $100 off. The Laurel Oaks set includes two motion chairs, four stationary chairs with cushions and a rectangular table. The Riverbrook features four chairs and a circular table.

Rounding out the rest of the deal are other items you can grab are power tools, paint, ceiling fans and more. Everything you need to redesign, upgrade and make your space summer ready can be found during this sale. If you want to see the full deal, head over to Home Depot for more.