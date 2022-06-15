We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement | How we test grills
Home Yard & Outdoors

The Sleek Cube Portable Grill Is Just $120 Right Now (Save $80)

Save $80 on a solid small grill and take the tasty with you everywhere this summer.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
cube grill on table with meats cooking
Everdure

Grilling on the go isn't the most intuitive idea, but a good small and portable grill makes it a reality. Everdure's sleek Cube portable charcoal grill is an excellent option for beach trips, camping weekends and tailgates and it's currently on sale, down to $120 on Amazon (save $80). I've personally used Everdure's Cube; it not only looks good but has a solid build and smart design. 

See at Amazon

The mini charcoal grill has a 115-square-inch grilling surface. The two-piece cover doubles as a wooden cutting board and triples as a prep and storage compartment to hold your grill meats, veggies and more. 

It weighs under 19 pounds with easy-grip handles to lug the unit on all your summer adventures. A built-in heat protection shield means you can grill on any surface. 

The Cube is available in black for $120 (save $80) and orange for $150 (save $50) and ships for free.

More of our backyard barbecue favorites