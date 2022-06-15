The Sleek Cube Portable Grill Is Just $120 Right Now (Save $80)

Grilling on the go isn't the most intuitive idea, but a good small and portable grill makes it a reality. Everdure's sleek Cube portable charcoal grill is an excellent option for beach trips, camping weekends and tailgates and it's currently on sale, (save $80). I've personally used Everdure's Cube; it not only looks good but has a solid build and smart design.

The mini charcoal grill has a 115-square-inch grilling surface. The two-piece cover doubles as a wooden cutting board and triples as a prep and storage compartment to hold your grill meats, veggies and more.

It weighs under 19 pounds with easy-grip handles to lug the unit on all your summer adventures. A built-in heat protection shield means you can grill on any surface.

The Cube is available in (save $80) and (save $50) and ships for free.

