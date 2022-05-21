Tents, Coolers, Personal Floatation Devices and More Are Up to 49% Off -- Today Only

It's camping season, and whether you're planning a hike in the woods, an overnight trip to the lake or beach or setting up at a campground, you'll need to be prepared and have the right gear. Coleman and Stearns are both highly-trusted outdoor brands, and right now, a variety of tents, lanterns, personal floatation devices, coolers and other adventuring equipment from both companies are on sale at Amazon, with some items discounted by up to 49%. These offers expire tonight (May 21).
If you're looking for budget-friendly options to make your summer plans shine, now is a great time to shop. We've highlighted a few of our favorite deals from the one-day sale below, but be sure and check out the whole assortment of camping gear at Amazon.
- Mini LED headlamp for kids: $10 (save $4)
- Stearns kids life jacket: $16 (save $7)
- Stearns adult oversized life vest: $19 (save $12)
- Stearns child watersport life vest: $21 (save $15)
- Soft 30-can cooler bag: $24 (save $6)
- 28-can backpack cooler: $25 (save $7)
- Classic LED lantern: $27 (save $19)
- Plum Fun 45 youth sleeping bag: $32 (save $13)
- CPX 6 rugged XL LED lantern: $35 (save $21)
- Autumn Glen sleeping bag: $37 (save $24)
- Beach sun shelter: $42 (save $24)
- Portable 62-quart rolling cooler: $56 (save $24)
- Three-person sundome camping tent: $66 (save $25)
- Double-high air mattress with built-in pump: $71 (save $18)
- Juniper Lake instant dome tent with annex: $88 (save $22)
- Dome camping tent: $96 (save $45)
- Four-person dome camping tent: $118 (save $113)
- Eight-person camping tent: $152 (save $68)