Tackle Any Summer Project With Up to 36% Off Indoor and Outdoor Tools at Amazon

Now that summer is just around the corner, it's time to get a jump on all those projects around the house. And whether you're redoing your deck, replacing some drywall or clearing out some weeds and brush, you'll need some proper tools to get it done right. Right now is a great time to stock up on all the equipment you need with up to 36% off indoor and outdoor tools from Workpro, Duratech, Goldblatt and more at Amazon. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your orders in before then.

No matter what kind of job you've got to tackle, you'll find tons of gear you'll need for less at this sale. No toolkit is complete without a proper drill, and right now you can pick up this for just $52, $18 off the usual price. The drill has two speed settings for drilling and screw driving and a maximum torque of 350 inch-pounds. The set also includes a 16-peice bit set and a 20V 2,000 mAh battery so it's ready for work right out of the box.

If you're in need of some other toolkit essentials, you can pick up this for just $18, a discount of $7. It includes plenty of must-haves, including a pair of slip joint pliers, needle nose pliers and and adjustable wrench made of durable high-carbon steel. Or you can grab this , which can help shave some serious time off of any building project. It's on sale for just $10 right now, 20% off the usual price.

You can even save on some outdoor tools to help give your yard a makeover for the season. You can save $18 on this , which drops the price down to just $72. It functions as both a string trimmer and an edging tool, and has a maximum RPM of 6,500. Or you can grab this for just $78, $19 off the usual price. At just 4.36 pounds, its plenty maneuverable, and with 1,350 strokes per minute it can handle most bushes and hedges. They even use the same 20V battery so you can switch between jobs with ease.