Spring Cleaning Sale: Save Up to 57% on Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washers

Spring is just around the corner, and if you want your house to be the envy of the neighborhood, you're going to need some help restoring it to its former glory. A pressure washer can get your driveway, fence and your house looking practically brand-new.

Right now you can pick one up at a great price. Woot, an Amazon subsidiary, is offering up to 53% off a great selection of Sun Joe electric pressure washers, as well as some traditional gas pressure washers from Craftsman and Champion. This sale is today only, so don't miss out.

Read more: A Beginners Guide to Using a Pressure Washer

No matter what kind of cleaning job you need to tackle, you'll find a pressure washer that can handle it. If you're looking to freshen things up and remove that top layer of dirt and grime, you can pick up this , with 2,030 psi and an onboard detergent tank, for $154, which is $31 off the usual price. If you have some seriously tough messes and stains to clear off, then you can grab this powerful r, with 3,200 psi and five different quick-connect nozzles, for $380, a discount of $99. And if maneuverability is more crucial than power in your case, you can save $33 on this compact -- it weights only 10 pounds but can still deliver up to 1,600 psi of cleaning power.