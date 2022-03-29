Spring Cleaning Sale: Save Up to 43% on Greenworks Pressure Washers and Accessories

Greenworks

Spring is here, the blossoms are out and the temps are going up -- but unfortunately that also means it's time for spring cleaning. The melting snows can reveal all the dirt and grime that's been accumulating over winter, leaving your fences, driveway and even your house looking a little worse for wear. A pressure washer is a fast, simple and immensely satisfying way to help get your yard summer-ready, and right now it's affordable too. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 43% off Greenworks electric pressure washers and accessories that will help make this year's spring cleaning a breeze.

There are a few different pressure washers that you can snag at a discount right now to help you tackle a variety of jobs. If you've got some serious deep cleaning to do, like spraying off your entire deck or the sides of your home, you'll want to opt for this . It's designed for larger jobs with 2,000 PSI and 1.2 GPM for efficient cleaning, as well as an onboard detergent tank, and you can pick it up for just $136, down $64 from its usual price.

If portability is more important than power, you can grab this compact , which is on sale for $70, down from $90. At just over 17 pounds, it's convenient for smaller jobs like cleaning windows, grills and even cars or trucks.

There are plenty of handy accessories on sale too, like this , which is $9 off and helps you cover a wider area on each pass, making it great for bigger jobs like driveways. Or this , on sale for just $14, which is designed to blast away even the toughest stains.

