Save $200 on a Spark Grill, the Bluetooth-Connected Smart Charcoal Grill

Charcoal grills have a reputation for being low-tech, simple and straightforward. There's certainly nothing wrong with simple but for a gadget-minded grillmaster, does charcoal differently. The sleek grills are fueled by a combination of electric heating elements and special charcoal Briqs which come to temp faster than standard charcoal. The Spark can get up scorching hot temps as high as 900 degrees F, ideal for searing steak, burgers and even making pizza at home. Because of the electric elements, it's also designed to cook on low temperatures with precision consistency for making classic barbecue staples including ribs and brisket.

If you've got your eye on the fancy, Bluetooth-connected charcoal grill to level up your backyard, you can , now through May 31.

You'll want to jump on this discount before summer arrives since these grills aren't cheap: The basic package starts at $1,100 and comes with the Spark Grill, three charcoal Briqs (everyday, quick and seasoning Briq), a wooden cutting board that fits snugly on the side rack, temperature probes and a 15-foot power cord star (yes, you'll need to keep this puppy plugged in.)

Spark Grills

We haven't tested this modern take on the charcoal grill but the will help further illuminate some of its innovations and advantages over more traditional charcoal cookers. We have tested dozens of other grills, however, including gas grills, charcoal grills and portable models.

Order the Spark Grill and it'll arrive before Memorial Day Weekend. The $200 discount will be automatically applied to your cart at checkout.

