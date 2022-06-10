Solo Stove Sale: Fire Pits, Bundles, Accessories and More Up to 56% Off

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

A good backyard fire pit will extend the outdoor hang season by several weeks, if not months. That's good news for all you at-home entertainers. Even better news: You can score some of the best fire pits we've tested for up to 45% off. You'll save even more if you purchase a bundle during Solo Stove's big spring sale happening now. In fact, the is our top pick for best smokeless fire pit in 2022. You can see our list of best fire pits here, and shop Solo Stove's sprawling sale below.

Solo Stove's sleek, stainless steel fire pits feature a perforated base for an efficient fire that makes use and cleanup almost effortless. Designed for a variety of settings, these fire pits come in three different sizes, ranging from 15 to 38 pounds. The smaller is compact and portable and designed to be taken on the go. The midsize is great for backyard get-togethers and cookouts. Designed for roaring bonfires and bigger gatherings, the is the largest model.

All three sizes are currently on sale now for as much as 45% off.

Save big on accessories too

In addition to its stylish fire pits, Solo Stove also makes a wide array of accessories to help you get the most out of your preferred pit. Accessories range from stands and lids to cast-iron cooking equipment. Here are the best deals on accessories on the site right now.

Solo Stove A set of stainless-steel tongs and a poker to stoke and rebuild your fire with.

Solo Stove A four-pack of stainless-steel roasting sticks with their own carrying case, ideal for roasting out on the road or at home.

Solo Stove This aluminum-frame shelving station is designed for compact storage of your fire pit, firewood and accessories. Even large enough to house the bulkier Yukon.

Solo Stove This set of durable, stainless-steel grilling tools includes a spatula, meat fork and tongs and comes with its own carrying case.

Save up to 56% on Fire Pit Bundles

If you're looking to maximize your savings, these sales on fire pit bundles are your best bet. The bundles come in three tiers that each have options for the Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon sizes.

Solo Stove The lowest-price bundle is just the essentials. You get a fire pit, a stand to keep it from resting directly on the ground and a black nylon carrying case.

Solo Stove The next step up, the backyard bundle includes a steel-mesh shield to protect your site from sparks and embers, as well as a PVC-coated cover for protection against the weather.

Solo Stove The ultimate bundle is the highest tier of the three and comes with an array of accessories. In addition to everything included in the other two, it also includes a poker, a pair of tongs and four stainless-steel pronged roasting sticks. All of which come with their own carrying cases. Everything you need for a cozy night around the fire.

Read more: Best Portable Grill for 2022