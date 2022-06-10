We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Home Yard & Outdoors

Solo Stove Sale: Fire Pits, Bundles, Accessories and More Up to 56% Off

This sale features some of the biggest discounts we've seen on the top-rated camping stoves and backyard fire pits.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
2 min read
solo stove bonfire
Brian Bennett/CNET

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

A good backyard fire pit will extend the outdoor hang season by several weeks, if not months. That's good news for all you at-home entertainers. Even better news: You can score some of the best fire pits we've tested for up to 45% off. You'll save even more if you purchase a bundle during Solo Stove's big spring sale happening now. In fact, the Solo Stove Yukon is our top pick for best smokeless fire pit in 2022. You can see our list of best fire pits here, and shop Solo Stove's sprawling sale below. 

See at Solo Stove

Solo Stove's sleek, stainless steel fire pits feature a perforated base for an efficient fire that makes use and cleanup almost effortless. Designed for a variety of settings, these fire pits come in three different sizes, ranging from 15 to 38 pounds. The smaller Ranger is compact and portable and designed to be taken on the go. The midsize Bonfire is great for backyard get-togethers and cookouts. Designed for roaring bonfires and bigger gatherings, the Yukon is the largest model. 

All three sizes are currently on sale now for as much as 45% off.

Solo Stove Ranger: $200 (save $100)
Solo Stove Bonfire: $240 (save $110)
Solo Stove Yukon $430 (save $320)

Save big on accessories too

In addition to its stylish fire pits, Solo Stove also makes a wide array of accessories to help you get the most out of your preferred pit. Accessories range from stands and lids to cast-iron cooking equipment. Here are the best deals on accessories on the site right now.

Solo Stove

Fire pit tools: $70

Save $30

A set of stainless-steel tongs and a poker to stoke and rebuild your fire with.

$70 at Solo Stove
Solo Stove

Roasting sticks: $70

Save $30

A four-pack of stainless-steel roasting sticks with their own carrying case, ideal for roasting out on the road or at home.

$70 at Solo Stove
Solo Stove

Solo Stove station: $550

Save $200

This aluminum-frame shelving station is designed for compact storage of your fire pit, firewood and accessories. Even large enough to house the bulkier Yukon.

$550 at Solo Stove
Solo Stove

Grill tools: $70

Save $30

This set of durable, stainless-steel grilling tools includes a spatula, meat fork and tongs and comes with its own carrying case.

$70 at Solo Stove

Save up to 56% on Fire Pit Bundles

If you're looking to maximize your savings, these sales on fire pit bundles are your best bet. The bundles come in three tiers that each have options for the Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon sizes.

Solo Stove

Fire pit plus stand

Save up to 53%

The lowest-price bundle is just the essentials. You get a fire pit, a stand to keep it from resting directly on the ground and a black nylon carrying case.

See at Solo Stove
Solo Stove

Backyard bundles

Save up to 56%

The next step up, the backyard bundle includes a steel-mesh shield to protect your site from sparks and embers, as well as a PVC-coated cover for protection against the weather.

See at Solo Stove
Solo Stove

Ultimate fire pit bundles

Save up to 53%

The ultimate bundle is the highest tier of the three and comes with an array of accessories. In addition to everything included in the other two, it also includes a poker, a pair of tongs and four stainless-steel pronged roasting sticks. All of which come with their own carrying cases. Everything you need for a cozy night around the fire.

See at Solo Stove

Read more: Best Portable Grill for 2022

Find The Perfect Gift

Under $50Under $100Under $250Under $500All
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgamingfoodieshomeromanticjewelrykids
107 results
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
$850 at Amazon
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch OLED
$350 at Target
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$309 at Amazon
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Aarke water carbonator
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Apple AirPods 3
$150 at Amazon
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Nixplay smart digital photo frame
$20 at CB2
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Italian olivewood serving board
$17 at Sur la table
Cote des Roses rosé
$16 at Wine.com
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon
Wanna Date? sweet date spread
$12 at Uncommon Goods
Champagne Gummy Bears
$9 at Sugarfina
Washable Silk Tee & Shorts
See at Quince
Bokksu Japanese snack box
See at Amazon
State cashmere blanket throw blanket
See at Amazon
HyperChiller
See at Amazon
Online cooking classes
See at Online Cooking School
Google Nest Hub
See at Google
Ouai Chill Pill Bath Bombs
See at Ulta
60 Hour Candle
See at TheraBox
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
See at Dyson
Mint & Lily Mama necklace
See at Mint & Lily
Sephora gift card
See at Sephora
Theragun Prime
See at Therabody
Matador NanoDry Towel
See at REI
Mixbook
See at Mixbook
Tiki fire pit
See at Amazon
Mario Badescu face spray set
See at Ulta
Flower delivery from BloomsyBox
See at BloomsyBox
Slip silk pillowcase
See at Amazon