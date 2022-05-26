Show Your Lawn Some Love With Up to 46% Off Gardening Tools and Accessories

If you want your lawn to be the envy of the neighborhood this summer, now's the time to start showing it a little extra TLC. There are tons of tools, sprays and nutrients that can help you achieve that lush, perfectly manicured yard or garden. Right now, you can pick some up for less. Today only, Amazon is offering big deals on an assortment of lawncare tools and accessories, with some discounted by as much as 46%. The lawncare deals expire tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your orders in before then.

Whether you're an avid gardener or just like to keep that lawn looking healthy, you'll find everything you need. If your lawn is riddled with patches of dead grass, you can lush it up with this for just $49 -- $26 off the usual price. And to make sure it comes in thick and healthy, pick up this bottle of for just $13. It hooks up directly to your hose for easy application and it's 20% off today.

There are also plenty of handy gardening tools to help your flower bed flourish. If you've got weeding and planting to do, nab this , which is down to $30 (save $11). And to make those hot afternoons digging in the dirt just a little more comfortable, grab this for just $9, a discount of 20%.

