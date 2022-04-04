Save $35 on Solo Stove's Excellent Fire Pit

Solo Stove

April and May are primo fire pit months. Depending on where you live, it's finally warm enough to brave a bit of outdoor time but there's a good chance that mercury will drop dramatically at sundown, putting an abrupt end to the fun. Not so if you and the crew gather around a warm fire pit and . That's $35 off the normal price and includes free one-day shipping for Prime members.

The Ranger Backyard bundle includes the round stainless steel fire pit which measures 15 inches high and 17 inches in diameter. You'll also get a protective case, a shield to guard against hot sparks and a stand to use on more sensitive materials like a wood deck. If you've already got a fire pit, you can nab -- also down $35 to $95 on Amazon today.

