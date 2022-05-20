Save 25% Off Sitewide at BioLite During Its Memorial Day Sale

Whether you're an adventurer who loves the outdoors or just a suburbanite who enjoys grilling from time to time, you'll find a plethora of useful items at BioLite. The company focuses on providing power for life off-the-grid, and every purchase helps bring clean energy to families in Africa and Asia. From now through May 30, save at BioLite during the brand's Memorial Day sale on everything including stoves, solar panels, lighting and more.

One of the hottest items you can save on during this sale is the , a bundle that comes with everything you need for a cookout at a size you can take on the road. With this pit you can grill, sizzle, or sauté. The kit includes the main wood or charcoal-burning FirePit Plus, a pre-seasoned cast-iron Griddle, a grill lid to concentrate heat and cookware including a knife, tongs, spatula and storage to keep them clean when not in use. The 25% markdown saves you $113, costing you only $338 for the whole bundle.

You can pick up the base for $225, a savings of $75. It's a good option to take to the beach or on a camping trip, or even for backyard grilling if it's not something you do often enough to warrant a more permanent setup. You can even use this portable setup for tailgating. You can also save $38 on the , a portable campfire that you can use to cook your meals and charge your devices at the same time. That brings the price to just $113.

Cook, charge and light your next outdoor excursion with BioLite and stock up while the prices are low.