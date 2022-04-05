Patio Furniture Sale: Outdoor Conversation Sets Start at $128

Daily Steals

It's only a matter of time until summer arrives, and I, for one, am looking forward to spending time outside with loved ones. There's nothing like relaxing in your own backyard with friends and family while enjoying delicious refreshments. In the spirit of summer, Daily Steals has a selection of outdoor furniture on sale through April 20 using the offer code CNETPTO, including this for $128.

This set is made of rattan and metal, which are both considered sturdy materials. The cushions are sponge-filled with a zipped cover that can be removed for washing. The table has a tempered glass surface that should be easy to clean. And because the set as a whole weighs a mere 38 pounds, it can be moved around your patio, backyard or other outside area with relative ease. Larger sets are also available, such as this and other pieces with various styles.

Here is a list of all the patio sets on sale, so you can buy one before the prices go up:

: $128



: $203

: $186

: $151

: $196

: $181

: $294

If you want more summer gear to level up your patio, take a look at our best lists for the and for more.

Read more: 5 Key Things to Consider When Shopping for Outdoor Furniture