Neatly Store 82 Feet of Hose With $70 Off This Tacklife Retractable Hose Reel

Tacklife

Spring is just around the corner and that means yard work is about to return to your weekly to-do list. Whether you love it or hate it, it's easiest when you have the right equipment, and this handy Tacklife retractable hose reel can make a big difference by eliminating the need to untangle your hose every time you've got some watering to do. While it's usually a little pricey at $170, right now you can pick it up for just $100 when you use the promo code HOSE70 at checkout.

This Tacklife HR8 is much more convenient and much less of an eyesore than a messy coil of hoses next to your house or shed. It includes an 82-foot hose that locks in position while in use, and with a quick tug can neatly retract back into the housing in just 15 seconds for quick storage.

While it certainly works if you just want to leave it on the ground, you can also mount the hose reel to your wall with the included 180-degree rotation bracket that swivels for better access, no matter what part of your yard you need to reach. The hose also includes a nozzle with eight different spray patterns so you're ready to tackle any job the spring season might throw at you.