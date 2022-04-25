My Favorite Ultraportable Gas Grill Is $100 Off Right Now (an All-Time Low)

Nomadiq

If you often find yourself somewhere without a grill wishing you had one, you might be a good candidate for a small or portable grill. My favorite ultraportable grill, the Nomadiq, is about as portable as gas grills get and it's . That's $100 off the normal price and by far the lowest price I've ever seen it.

I tested this model a few summers ago and I've been slinging it along on camping trips, tailgates and beach hangs ever since. The Nomadiq portable propane grill folds up into a case the size of a small bag, with easy-grab handles. It weighs just 12 pounds, making it the best truly portable gas grill I've ever used.

So how does it actually work? Pretty darn well. Setup is a snap: You simply unhinge the sides and the entire thing opens up like a clamshell. The grilling space is large too, with 226 square inches of ceramic-coated nonstick grates.

At 10,000 BTUs, it doesn't get quite as screaming hot as larger portable grills like the , but it still has plenty of power and it's decidedly more compact and easier to transport. Normally, the NomadiQ grill is not particularly cheap, clocking in at $300, but it's an excellent value for $200 and would make a perfect Father's Day or Mother's Day gift for an on-the-go griller.

