Academy Bans Will Smith for 10 Years Pink Floyd Reunites for Ukrainian Protest Song Tesla's Texas Cyber Rodeo iOS 16 Rumors WordleBot Critiques Your Wordle Skills PS5 Restock Tracker
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Master Spring Cleaning With This Powerful Electric Pressure Washer for Just $130

Save 53% off the eco-friendly Sun Joe 3000 Max and kiss dirt, stains and grime goodbye.

sunjoe3000
Sun Joe

Warm weather is here, making it the perfect time to take on tough stains and messes around your yard. An electric pressure washer can help you clean driveways, walkways, decks, siding, patio furniture, grills, vehicles and more with ease. Right now can save 53% off the price of a Sun Joe SPX3000 Max electric pressure washer at Woot, meaning you'll pay just $130 for a powerful clean that can cut through dirt, grease, oil, grime, stains, mud, mildew and more.

This offer is available now through April 18, while supplies last. 

See at Woot

This pressure washer is packed with helpful features designed to tackle even the toughest jobs, including a 35-foot power cord for easy reach, a 20-foot steel-reinforced high-pressure hose for durable and reliable pressure, dual detergent tanks to store multiple detergent types, and more. This model reaches a 2,800 max PSI and uses a total stop system, so your pump automatically shuts off when the trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong the life of your pump. 

Your purchase also includes 5 quick-connect spray tips, a 34-inch extension want, a garden hose adapter and more. Plus, your purchase comes with a two-year limited warranty and has an expected lifespan of up to 500 hours, so you can rely on it season after season.