Master Spring Cleaning With This Powerful Electric Pressure Washer for Just $130

Warm weather is here, making it the perfect time to take on tough stains and messes around your yard. An electric pressure washer can help you clean driveways, walkways, decks, siding, patio furniture, grills, vehicles and more with ease. Right now can , meaning you'll pay just $130 for a powerful clean that can cut through dirt, grease, oil, grime, stains, mud, mildew and more.

This offer is available now through April 18, while supplies last.

This pressure washer is packed with helpful features designed to tackle even the toughest jobs, including a 35-foot power cord for easy reach, a 20-foot steel-reinforced high-pressure hose for durable and reliable pressure, dual detergent tanks to store multiple detergent types, and more. This model reaches a 2,800 max PSI and uses a total stop system, so your pump automatically shuts off when the trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong the life of your pump.

Your purchase also includes 5 quick-connect spray tips, a 34-inch extension want, a garden hose adapter and more. Plus, your purchase comes with a two-year limited warranty and has an expected lifespan of up to 500 hours, so you can rely on it season after season.