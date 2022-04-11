Make Your Workshop Safer for Less With 33% Off This Retractable Extension Cord

ReelWorks

Any summer project is going to be more of a headache when you have to untangle a nest of electrical cords beforehand. So why not just cut out the hassle altogether? This 30-foot ReelWorks retractable extension cord is a compact and convenient solution that can help save time and storage space. And right now at Woot, you can snag it for just $39, $21 off from the usual price. This offer is only available until 12:59 a.m. ET tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

This heavy duty ReelWorks retractable extension cord and housing is an all-in-one solution. It comes ready to mount right out of the box with a swivel bracket, screws and locking pin included. You can also just rest it on the floor if you don't want to go to the trouble of setting it up. The cord itself is 30 feet long and weather-resistant with a thermoplastic insulation. It has a three-tap connector so you can use it to power multiple pieces of equipment at once. It retracts smoothly with a simple tug, and the auto-guide system helps prevent tangles or jams in the housing. You can even move the cable stopper to adjust how much of the cord is left exposed while retracted.