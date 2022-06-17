Microsoft Retires Internet Explorer Ford Recalls 3 Million Vehicles 'Stranger Things 4' Final Episodes Dish Expands 5G Yellowstone National Park Flooding Why Gas Prices Are So High
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Home Yard & Outdoors

Make Your Outdoor Time More Enjoyable With This Mosquito Zapper for Just $29

Your nights on the patio will be less painful without getting bitten constantly.

Sweet summertime. The season for beach days, pool parties, cookouts, family gatherings and time well spent outside. While the great outdoors may be calling you, there's always unwanted company: mosquitos. Whether you just want to enjoy a dinner on the porch or sit outside on a blanket, mosquitos can ruin a good time by making you and those around you uncomfortable. If you're looking for a solution, you may want to think about getting a bug zapper. 

You can save 10% on this Rosun bug zapper on Amazon and have it for just $29. The zapper is equipped with a 20-watt bulb and a 4,000-volt power grid to trap and electrocute insects. While it's effective, a protective shell makes this safe for pets and children if they accidentally touch it. 

Rosun electric bug zapper
$29 at Amazon

The zapper has a removable bottom tray that collects debris, and it's equipped with a hanging ring. It can be used both indoors and outdoors, and can cover an area of up to 1,500 square feet. It's also both water- and fire-resistant. Click on the on-page coupon to get your 10% discount during checkout. 

Don't mind spending a few extra bucks for more coverage? Check out this outdoor-indoor bug zapper that covers up to half an acre. You can save up to $24 on this zapper, which was originally priced at $60 (now just $36).