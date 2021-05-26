Amazon buys MGM Half of US adults fully vaccinated The Tomorrow War trailer John Cena's apology to China Google Doodle celebrates Savoy Ballroom Stimulus check updates
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Father's Day gift: Save $65 on a 4-piece wooden grilling set

Did someone say BBQ season? Yes, and it was Dad.

Listen
- 00:57
martha-stewart-bbq-collection
Macy's
This story is part of Father's Day Gift Guide 2021, featuring our top picks for dads who love tech.

If Dad is working with some shotty grilling gear, this is your chance to level up his utensil game with Father's Day just a mere three weeks out. Grilling tools take a heavier beating than most kitchen gear, so you'll want to make sure you've got a good, solid set heading into spring and summer. Right now, you can score a quality Martha Stewart four-piece grilling tool set for just $20, down from $65 from the normal price. Stash it away for a Father's Day gift or bust it out on that first sunny spring day when the propane tank is calling your name.

See it at Macy's

The discounted grill toolset includes tongs, a spatula-turner, a grill fork and a basting brush, with long handles made from rosewood and stainless steel. The quartet of utensils scores near-perfect marks in online buyer reviews with folks praising their sturdiness and heft, and it's a safe bet these puppies will last more than a few summers. The set was created by Martha Stewart especially for Macy's so we can't compare prices, but $35 is a compelling price for a quality set of grilling tools.

Now playing: Watch this: Testing gas grills at the CNET Smart Home
2:07