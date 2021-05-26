Father's Day gift: Save $65 on a 4-piece wooden grilling set

Macy's

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

If Dad is working with some shotty grilling gear, this is your chance to level up his utensil game with Father's Day just a mere three weeks out. Grilling tools take a heavier beating than most kitchen gear, so you'll want to make sure you've got a good, solid set heading into spring and summer. Right now, you can score a quality , down from $65 from the normal price. Stash it away for a Father's Day gift or bust it out on that first sunny spring day when the propane tank is calling your name.

The discounted grill toolset includes tongs, a spatula-turner, a grill fork and a basting brush, with long handles made from rosewood and stainless steel. The quartet of utensils scores near-perfect marks in online buyer reviews with folks praising their sturdiness and heft, and it's a safe bet these puppies will last more than a few summers. The set was created by Martha Stewart especially for Macy's so we can't compare prices, but $35 is a compelling price for a quality set of grilling tools.