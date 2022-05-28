Lowe's Memorial Day Sale Slashes Prices On Outdoor Furniture, Power Tools and More

Memorial Day weekend has arrived and the sales are in full swing at hundreds of retailers. Lowe's Home Improvement has joined the fray, offering DIYers deals on hundreds of items across the store, ranging from patio furniture to power tools and beyond. Whether you're painting your home or maintaining your landscaping, you'll find a variety of deals on the tools and equipment you'll need for your next project at Lowe's.
The Memorial Day savings are available now through Wednesday, June 1. We've gone through the sale and highlighted a few of the best deals below on paint, tools, lawn care, patio furniture and grills. While many of these offers are available both online and in-store, keep in mind that inventory varies by location. However, you can look online to check if something is available at your local store, and if not, just order it online. Choosing in-store pickup will usually waive the shipping costs that you might accrue when getting your items delivered directly to your door.
Paint sales at Lowe's
- Save $10 on 1-gallon cans or save $40 on 5-gallon pails of select exterior stains and interior and exterior paint via gift card rebate
- Beyond Paint 1-gallon all-in-one furniture, cabinets and countertop paint: $100 (save $30)
- Buy 3 heavy-duty 9x12 foot drop cloths, get 10% off
- Americana water-based polyurethane spray sealer: $16 (save $4)
- Siligun 10-ounce cordless anti-drip rack caulk gun: $20 (save $10)
Tool sales at Lowe's
- Up to 35% off select tools and accessories
- Craftsman 6-tool power tool kit with case, batteries and charger: $199 (save $100)
- DeWalt 12-inch single bevel compound corded miter saw: $299 (save $35)
- DeWalt 20-volt compact brushless drill, driver and impact kit: $169 (save $70)
- Craftsman 2000 series 27-inch 5-drawer cabinet: $299 (save $90)
- DeWalt cordless impact driver with batteries: $99 (save $60)
- Craftsman 121-piece mechanics tool set: $119 (save $70)
Lawn care deals at Lowe's
- Kobalt 2-piece 24-volt cordless leaf blower and string trimmer kit: $149 (save $50)
- PowerPlus 56-volt 21-inch cordless electric lawn mower: $499 (save $100)
- Craftsman 3000 PSI cold water gas pressure washer: $299 (save $50)
- Craftsman 20-volt dual cordless electric hedge trimmer: $69 (save $20)
- Kobalt 80-volt forward-rotating cordless electric cultivator: $199 (save $50)
Patio furniture deals at Lowe's
- Allan and Roth 2-piece wicker chairs with metal frame: $150 (save $150)
- Allen and Roth 2-piece metal frame swivel chairs: $249 (save $249)
- Style Selections 4-piece metal frame swivel chairs: $389 (save $209)
- Style Selections outdoor wicker sectional with steel frame: $649 (save $349)
- Allan and Roth double chaise lounge with metal frame and canopy: $844 (save $454)
- Sunjoy 11x13-foot rectangle gazebo with steel roof: $1,914 (save $478)
Grill deals at Lowe's
- Monument 4-burner liquid propane grill: $389 (save $70)
- Kamado Joe classic 18-inch charcoal grill: $699 (save $100)
- Char-Griller Super Pro barrel charcoal grill: $149 (save $20)
- Char-Broil Performance Series 5-burner propane grill: $249 (save $50)
- Napoleon Rogue XT 4-burner propane grill with smoker box: $799 (save $100)
- Napoleon Rogue XT 5-burner liquid propane grill with smoker box: $1,099 (save $100)