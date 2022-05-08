Liven Up Your Garden With Up to 51% Off Wind Chimes, Bird Feeders and More

It's official -- spring is here and summer is just around the corner. And if your yard is looking a little worse for wear after the winter months, then now is a great time to give it some new life with some fresh garden ornaments and accessories. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 51% off a wide selection including wind chimes, gongs, planters and more, so you can grab something new at a bargain. These deals are only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

No matter what your yard looks like, you're sure to find something that can help liven it up at this sale. There are big discounts on a huge selection of windchimes, like these which are musically tuned to the opening notes of Amazing Grace. They're on sale now for just $25, 51% off the original price. Or, if you're looking to introduce a little Zen to your garden, you can pick up a for just $55, $29 off.

There's more than just chimes and gongs on sale, too. If you're looking to attract some gorgeous hummingbirds to your yard, you can pick up this colorful for $7 off, dropping the price to just $23. Or add a cozy home for Wrens and Chickadees with this , which is 45% off right now so you can snag one for just $14. And no yard can have too many flowers. If you're looking to add a few to your garden, you can pick up this with one-quart planters for just $34.