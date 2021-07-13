Light up your backyard with 48ft of outdoor string lights for $28

addlon

For most of the US, it's really nice out right now. The perfect time to grill outdoors and spend an evening hanging out with friends and family. And while the sun sets pretty late these days, having some nice outdoor lighting for your space will absolutely keep the party going. Good outdoor string lights tend to be a little on the pricey side, but today there's a solid deal which knocks 44% off the standard price for these lights.

Addlon string lights offer 48ft of weatherproof cord with 15 hanging sockets to light up your space. The included bulbs are a warm yellow, perfect for evenings and decorations. All you need to do is plus this string into a normal outdoor socket, and you'll be good to go.