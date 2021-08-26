Light up your backyard with 48 feet of smart outdoor string lights for $24

Govee

For most of the US, it's really nice out right now. The perfect time to grill outdoors and spend an evening hanging out with friends and family. And while the sun sets pretty late these days, having some nice outdoor lighting for your space will absolutely keep the party going. Good outdoor string lights tend to be a little on the pricey side, but today there's a solid deal that knocks the standard price for these smart outdoor lights down to $24.

Govee outdoor string lights are designed to connect to an app on your phone or Amazon Alexa so you can do more than just light up your yard. You can set the brightness, or enable light animation patters Govee calls stary flake, candlelight or twinkle among others. It's worth pointing out the photo above includes a wire to suspend the lights separate from the power cord but that is not actually included in the box.

To get this discount, be sure to click on the coupon checkbox on Amazon to take 15% off. After this, while you are in checkout, use the coupon code GOVEE7010A and the remaining discount will be applied.

Read more: Best outdoor smart home products for 2021