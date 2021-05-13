It's s'mores time with the Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle at its lowest price ever

Solo Stove

I'm not much of a camper, but when I head into the outdoors I want as many comforts of home as possible, and that includes a simple and efficient way to make a hot meal. Solo's Stove Grill is a no-hassle charcoal grill that's easy to transport and assembles in minutes. In fact, Solo claims that from backpack to burgers, it's ready to start cooking in less than 15 minutes. Right now, you can get the with free shipping. That's $295 off the regular price of $775, and the lowest price it has ever sold for.

The bundle is currently the only way to get the Solo Stove Grill, which is made of 304-grade stainless steel and has a 360-degree airflow design that effectively works like a convention oven for faster and more even cooking. With the stand, it's just short of 30 inches high, 22 inches in diameter and weighs 38.5 pounds. You can use charcoal briquettes or lump kiln-dried chunk wood for fuel.

For $480, you get the stove grill, stand and tools like a spatula, tongs and meat fork. The bundle also includes a grill shelter to protect it from the elements as well as a carrying case. And rounding out the package, you get 4 pounds of charcoal briquettes and four starters to help get your first fire going. That's enough consumables for about 45 minutes of outdoor cooking.

Cleanup is fairly easy. The charcoal and cooking grates as well as the ash pan are easily removable for a quick scrub, and a cleaner like Bar Keepers Friend can be used for the exterior.

