How to get the most out of your leaf blower all year long

Black and Decker

Leaf blowers aren't just for fall. The weather may change, but the need for backyard maintenance remains constant. Thankfully, your leaf blower can adapt to any season.

Leaf blowers offer unique versatility. They can help keep your yard looking great while pitching in with other projects around your home. This guide will show you some of the ways you can use them all year round.

Spring

Once winter thaws, it's time for some spring yard cleaning. After the snow and ice melts, it's common to find lawn debris that's accumulated from the previous fall. There could be everything from fallen leaves, scattered branches and even old grass clippings strewn across your yard. Don't worry, a leaf blower comes in handy here.

But before you dive right in, first check around for pebbles, gravel, glass or other hard or sharp objects. The last thing you want is to send dangerous projectiles flying into the air and ricocheting everywhere. Moreover, it's a good idea to wear eye goggles, the sort that run flush with your face. This prevents debris from entering your eyes where it could cause serious injury.

Along with clearing debris from your property, you can take advantage of the warmer weather to inspect your home's roof. Check for any debris in the gutters such as old leaves or branches. While you can remove any material the old fashioned way, by standing on a ladder, it's a bit dangerous.

A less risky method is to buy an designed for cleaning gutters. This way you won't need to teeter precariously as you clear your gutters by hand.

Enlarge Image Amazon

Summer

Warm weather typically means more yard work. Grass and other plants grow quickly, resulting in a swift build-up of lawn and hedge trimmings. Use your leaf blower to blow this debris off your driveway, porch, patio and sidewalks. And when you finish with your yard work, you can use the blower to clean off your mower, weed whacker and other lawn equipment.

Summer is thunderstorm season, and all that rain can make enjoying your outdoor spaces a challenge. Your leaf blower can help here, too. After a rainstorm, use your blower to remove standing water from your patio, chairs and tables. It allows them to dry off quicker so you can use them faster.

Summer is a time for family road trips as well. These excursions often take a toll on automobile interiors. After you return from your adventure, the inside of your vehicle will likely need a thorough cleaning. Employ your leaf blower to remove food crumbs, pet hair and other debris accumulated during your time on the road.

Fall

When you think of fall, you no doubt envision colorful leaves seesawing down to the ground from the tree tops above. The trouble is, they'll also cover your lawn in no time. Dealing with this situation though are what leaf blowers are built for. Use yours to group leaves in piles quickly. To do so, steer your blower in the same direction as much as possible. This will help prevent you from scattering previously created clusters.

The fall is another convenient time to inspect your home's gutters. Leaves, fragments of tree branches and other bits of debris often collect here and on the roof of your house. A quick and thorough blast from your leaf blower is a simple way to keep these areas clear. Just be sure to do this when the weather is dry. Wet leaves are heavier and much more difficult to free.

In the fall, you could also use your blower to clean patio tables and chairs, grills and other summer lawn equipment before storing them away for the winter. And if you have an attic, make sure to blast the dust out of the soffits. Doing this can prevent water and ice from accumulating during the brisk winter months.

Winter

Under the right conditions, your leaf blower can also double as a snow blower. Use it to remove light snow from your vehicles, mailbox and your driveway. Since leaf blowers do have power limitations, you only want to use them for light snow dustings (1 inch or less). And if the temperature exceeds 32 degrees Fahrenheit, chances are that the snow will become slushy and too heavy to blow aside.

A few leaf blower tips

Leaf blowers typically come in two varieties, ones powered by gas and those that are electrically driven. Electric models tend to run cheaper and are easier to handle due to their comparatively lighter weight.

Gas-powered leaf blowers are often heavier and more expensive. But they also have the juice to power through a larger yard. That means the power to deal with more leaves or other debris. So when choosing the best model for you, yard size, blower power, weight and price are all factors you need to consider.

Keep in mind, leaf blowers tend to generate a lot of noise too. To avoid potential hearing damage, you should wear headphones or earplugs to protect your ears.

Need more lawn and outdoor advice? Here are other tips and technology innovations for managing your yard.

More advice for lawn mower lovers