Save 20% on a top-rated indoor smokeless grill

No outdoor grilling space? No problem.

Us apartment dwellers will find any excuse not to turn on our ovens during the summer. Outdoor grilling isn't always an option, but with the help of an indoor electric grill, anyone can grill with the best of 'em and prevent the dreaded sauna-kitchen syndrome. Right now, a Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill is 20% off, down to $56 at Amazon. According to our sources, the grill has only rarely dropped below this sale price and it includes free shipping by next Wednesday.

A few notable features of the indoor electric grill include a handy viewing window built into the lid, so you can keep an eye on your burgers, chicken, fish and veggies as they cook. There's also a large removable drip tray to discard any excess grease and the nonstick grill plate is also removable for easy cleaning.

