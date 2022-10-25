Growing the Most Expensive Spice at Home Is a Snap

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

The grocery store's spice aisle can run up your grocery bill quicker than most others. Those little bottles pack in a lot of flavor, but it can feel like you're paying a lot for a little. And probably no other spice has a higher price-to-weight ratio than saffron.

Saffron, those little red threads sometimes sold in a smaller container inside the spice jar, goes for (sold in 0.035-ounce portions, for about $9 each). At a grocery store, you might pay over $1,000 per ounce. That's nearing the price of gold. Luckily, recipes don't typically call for much, but if you're a penny pincher like I am, saffron is never going to feel like a great deal.

Saffron is so expensive because it requires a ton of labor to harvest any large amount. The spice itself is one part of the interior of the bloom of the saffron crocus. Removing the delicate thread (called the stigma) from the delicate flower takes time and care. But you can really reduce the cost of your saffron by growing and harvesting it yourself. And, while the process is delicate, it's actually pretty simple if you're just harvesting a bit.

How to grow saffron at home

If you've grown crocuses, tulips or daffodils, you can grow saffron. Saffron crocuses are pale purple crocuses that, because they bloom in the fall, are also known as autumn crocuses. Their cup-shaped blooms grow to about four inches above the ground among thin, dark green, grass-like leaves. They grow leaves without flowers in the spring, too.

They don't need a lot of water or much care, though they benefit from plenty of sunlight and a slightly sheltered growing site. I grow mine on a south-facing wall of my house which was good, if lucky, placement. With a level of care bordering on neglect, they keep coming back every year. Saffron crocuses grow well in USDA hardiness zones 5-8.

Harvesting saffron is easy

When the crocuses bloom, they'll reveal three bright red threads inside. Those threads are the stigma, part of the plant's reproductive system and the thing you're after. Reach inside the flower with tweezers and pluck the threads out.

Andrew Blok/CNET

Let the the threads dry before storing them in an airtight container in a cool, dark place until you're ready to cook with them.

It may take a few years to grow enough saffron to recoup the cost of the bulbs, but not many. Leaving money out of it, saffron crocuses provide a yearly supply of delicious seasoning that's a luxury for most. And their pretty purple blooms are a reminder of spring just before heading into winter.

Now that you've dealt with the most expensive item on your grocery list, find more ways to save money while grocery shopping, cooking and preparing food.