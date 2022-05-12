Grow the Yard of Your Dreams With 20% Off Sunday Smart Lawn Care Plans

If you're serious about your yard, then you know that there's more to lawn care than just the occasional mowing and string trimming. There's a whole market of fertilizers, nutrients, weed killers and more that can help make your yard the envy of the neighborhood.

Why not make it easy? Right now, you can save 20% on a completely customized and curated plan from Sunday to create the yard of your dreams. Just use the promo code GOEARTH20 at checkout. There is not a clear-cut expiration on this offer.

Getting your smart lawn care plan from Sunday couldn't be easier. All you need to do is enter your address, and Sunday compiles the information, including satellite imagery, property data, climate history and the soil profile of your yard, to automatically generate an optimized lawn care plan. After a quick questionnaire about your regular lawn maintenance, it will give you three different seasonal plan options. Plans come with three shipments over the course of the summer, and might include things like new grass seeds, lawn nutrients, starter tools and soil test kits. You can also add on other items like a new garden hose, mosquito repellent for your yard or nutrients specifically for your flower garden. To get the discount, you'll have to pay for the entire plan upfront, rather than the "pay as you grow" installment plan.