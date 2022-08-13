Groceries Are Getting More Expensive. Try Growing Your Own Herbs at Home

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

It seems like everything is more expensive these days. Between rent and gas prices, spiking inflation and skyrocketing utility bills, it makes so much sense to want to find ways to save a little money here and there. One of the best places to start saving is around the home. Simple changing a few habits can add up to save you big.

You can save money by doing laundry the energy-efficient way and making your own coffee instead of buying from a coffee shop, but I also recommend saving money on groceries. Specifically, I suggest planting and growing your own herbs. They grow well indoors and outdoors. And that eventually translates to less trips to your local grocer.

Plus, a hit of fresh basil or rosemary on your pasta, poultry, roasted meats and veggies will punch up the flavor of any dish. Growing your own herbs really isn't difficult (so don't fret if you have a black thumb). All that's required are proper materials, planting pots and a workable plan. Here's what you need to do. (You can also check out whether or not it's cheaper to buy groceries online than in the store, and if meal kits are more cost-effective than buying individual ingredients.) And once you master growing herbs, you can move on to grow your own vegetables.

1. Pick some pots

One huge appeal of a home-grown herb garden is it's always ready for action. Need to spice up that pasta or chicken roast? Just grab a few leaves of basil, sage or a sprig of thyme. With a pot, you can place your herbs in convenient locations, like on your porch, your deck or your kitchen counter.

The material of your container can vary. , , and are all options. What's most important is that it provides enough drainage. Any pot or planter you use must let excess water escape, which is why most planting container bottoms have holes in them.

Mason jars are pretty to look at, but they don't make the best herb gardens. Without proper drainage, your herbs will eventually experience root rot.

Pick a container that matches the size of the herbs you'll grow. Choose something too large and your plants will spend excess energy growing their roots. A cramped planter will cause your herbs to become rootbound (in other words, pot-bound). That'll hamper their nutrition, stress them or even kill them.

2. Choose your herbs

If this is the first time you've tried growing herbs, start simple. Parsley, mint and basil are good options for pot-growing. They all tend to grow prolifically and don't mind frequent harvesting. Here are some examples of staple herb varieties and their characteristics.

Basil

Relatively easy to grow, basil prefers sunny locations. It also does best in rich soil that's well-watered.

Mint

With an aggressive growth rate, mint is best in its own container and above ground. It can handle shade but it's better suited to strong sunlight.

Oregano (Greek)

This herb has small and flavorful leaves. It requires full sunshine and lots of drainage. Greek oregano is also a tender perennial that you'll have to bring inside during winter months.

Parsley (flat-leaf)

Chefs prefer flat-leaf parsley over curly since it has more flavor. Parsley does best in moist, well-drained soil and can grow in partially shaded areas.

Thyme

This herb has heavily scented leaves and prefers less water. You do need to give thyme exposure to full sunlight and well-drained soil.

Rosemary

The resinous leaves of rosemary are highly aromatic. The herb requires cool climates with plenty of sun and moist (not wet) soil. It's also best to bring rosemary indoors for the winter.

3. Forget seeds, use starter plants

Unless you're an experienced gardener, use starter plants for your herbs. This will save you two to three weeks of grow time and increase your chances of a successful harvest.

4. Get the right soil

When it's time to plant, use -- not garden soil. Potting soil drains water more effectively. The former is lighter and porous, while the latter is dense and traps (or blocks) moisture inside containers. If you don't have one, pick up a . They're good digging holes, handling soil and removing weeds when necessary.

5. Care and harvesting

It takes constant, regular care for herbs to flourish. That means you must water them on a consistent schedule. You'll need to harvest them often, too, since this primes them for new growth. Just be sure to match any treatment of your herbs to their specific variety.

