gasGrill Sale: These Discounted Char-Broil Grills Prevent Flare-ups and Cold Spots

I don't know about where you are, but it sure feels like spring in New York this week. That signals nothing but good times ahead for all you grillers -- and eaters. If your current gas grill has gotten a little crusty or rusty, two are on super sale at Woot, down to $200 for the three-burner Signature series and $220 for the two-burner Performance series. That's a healthy 37% and 39% discount from the list prices and includes free shipping for Amazon Prime members, but it's only for today.

if you're wondering what this Tru-Infrared technology is all about it, we've done a little digging. It's essentially a gas grill but with a barrier called an "emitter plate" sandwiched in between the flames and the grill grates to control the heat, spreading it out more evenly and stopping gnarly flare-ups before they reach the surface. from Char-Broil's website.

We haven't tested Tru-Infrared tech yet but these grills get

