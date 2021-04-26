Give Mom the gift of a weed-free garden: Tertill robot weed-whacking kit for $349 (save $90)

Chris Monroe/CNET

Everybody loves gardening; no one loves weeds. Alas, it's pretty tough to have one without the other. In my experience, weed barriers don't work, weed killer is just bad on so many levels and pulling them yourself is back-breaking, soul-crushing labor.

Robots to the rescue! (Finally.) Tertill is a solar-powered, Roomba-like tiller and weed-whacker, and for a limited time, CNET readers can get a special deal: The with promo code CNET4MOM. That's $90 off the regular bundle price.

When I say this is Roomba-like, I'm not just talking about the way it looks and moves; Tertill was actually created by the inventor of the beloved robot vacuum.

This green machine is fully autonomous, roaming your garden with its underside weed-whacker and lopping off anything taller than 2 inches. Its four wheels are also tillers, the idea being to regularly turn the soil as it goes and help prevent weeds from getting started in the first place.

The kit includes plant guards and row guards to help keep the Tertill within a select area and away from the growth you actually want. You also get a garden's worth of GMO-free seed packets, 50 grow bags, decals to gussy-up the Tertill and more.

Because it's still a little early here in Michigan, garden-wise, I haven't yet had the chance to put dirt-Roomba to the test. However, check out CNET editor Brian Bennett's Tertill test from a couple years back. Verdict: "I ... can't express how joyful it is to watch the Tertill in action. It patrols and attacks garden invaders with ruthless determination, and that's just what they deserve."

At $349, it's definitely an extravagance -- but Mom is totally worth it, right?

Your thoughts?

Give Mom the gift of colorful kitchen knives for $13 (save $37)

Where is it written that all knives have to look the same: wood handle, steel blade? If Mom likes a colorful kitchen, look no further: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . Regular price: $50. These always sell out quickly, so act fast.

There are six knives here and six blade guards, meaning these are suitable for drawer storage. Although the super vibrant colors make them look like plastic, the blades are stainless steel -- and dishwasher-safe, though hand-washing is definitely the key to knife longevity (and sharpness).

The user reviews here are awfully impressive: 4.8 stars from over 2,400 buyers. For $13, how can you go wrong?

