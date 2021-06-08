Give Dad the gift of a weed-free garden: Tertill robot weed-whacking kit for $359 (save $40)

Chris Monroe/CNET

Everybody loves gardening; no one loves weeds. Alas, it's pretty tough to have one without the other. In my experience, weed barriers don't work, weed killer is just bad on so many levels and pulling them yourself is back-breaking, soul-crushing labor.

Robots to the rescue! (Finally.) Tertill is a solar-powered, Roomba-like tiller and weed-whacker, and for a limited time there's a Father's Day deal to be had: The . That's $40 off the regular bundle price.

When I say this is Roomba-like, I'm not just talking about the way it looks and moves; Tertill was actually created by the inventor of the beloved robot vacuum.

This green machine is fully autonomous, roaming your garden with its underside weed-whacker and lopping off anything taller than 2 inches. Its four wheels are also tillers, the idea being to regularly turn the soil as it goes and help prevent weeds from getting started in the first place.

Chris Monroe/CNET

The kit includes lots of plant guards and row guards to help keep the Tertill within a select area and away from the growth you actually want, plus a bunch of extra weed-whacker strings.

Although I haven't had the chance to put this dirt-Roomba to work, check out CNET editor Brian Bennett's Tertill test from a couple years back. Verdict: "I...can't express how joyful it is to watch the Tertill in action. It patrols and attacks garden invaders with ruthless determination, and that's just what they deserve."

At $359, it's definitely an extravagance -- but Dad is totally worth it, right?

Your thoughts?

Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new pricing. Removed expired bonus deal.

Now playing: Watch this: Tertill robot weed trimmer actually works

