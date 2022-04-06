Get Your Lawn and Garden In Gear With Up to 55% Off Greenworks Outdoor Tools

Greenworks

You can find beauty in your own backyard. But maintenance isn't always easy. The good news is that you can keep your yard looking good and ease the hassle of yard work with the right products to help you get the job done, and you don't have to spend a fortune, either. Right now you can take advantage of great select items for your home and garden like , blowers, , pressure washers and more. But be sure you don't miss out -- this one-day deal on select Greenworks products ends tonight (April 6).

We've highlighted a few of our favorite deals from the Greenworks sale below, but there are discounts on a variety of other items, including a few indoor tools, like a lightweight, to help you tackle any mess tracked in from outside. Be sure and check out the at Amazon.

Greenworks The Greenworks Pro electric pressure washer features a 2,300 max PSI, a 35-foot power cord and 5 different quick connect nozzles so that you can clean patio furniture, grills, walkways, vehicles and more with ease. It also uses Jettflow technology to deliver up to 50% more flow, reaching up to 20 feet.

Greenworks This hedge trimmer features dual-action 22-inch blades to trim hedges and shrubs with precision. It can cut through branches up to 3/4 inches thick. Plus, the ergonomic rotating rear handle allows for greater flexibility when trimming the sides of hedges and reduces pain and fatigue when doing longer or more complex jobs. A full charge will provide up to 30 minutes of runtime with this trimmer.

Greenworks This blower features 585 CFM air flow and 140 MPH air speed, along with a 360 degree rotating head. And with fully charged batteries, you can get up to 30 minutes of runtime on high. It's also 20% lighter than comparable gas blowers, making the task a little easier on your body.