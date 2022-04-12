Elon Musk Isn't Joining Twitter Board Tesla Roadster Reservations Installing an EV Charger at Home Bored Ape Yacht Club Waffle Is Better Than Wordle
Get Up to $200 Off Big Outdoor Storage Kits Today

Keep your outdoor tools, pool accessories and other belongings safe from the elements with an outdoor storage shed.

With spring in full swing, there are a ton of outdoor projects to tackle. Don't let showers dampen your resolve -- or your tools. Right now, Ace Hardware has marked down storage sheds of various sizes, making it more affordable to house your belongings. Get up to $200 off Suncast outdoor storage today and keep your outdoor tools, toys, supplies and accessories safe from the elements. 

Suncast outdoor storage products come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and are perfect for storing all your lawn and garden equipment, kids' outdoor toys and all manner of pet paraphernalia. Whether you're looking for storage that fits along the house, near your pool or by your garage, there are plenty of options that will work in your space. 

Each storage shed features durable resin panels and double doors for easy access to all your items. With all-weather construction, your shed will provide water resistance and UV protection year round. Plus, assembly is a breeze, with minimal tools required. And once it's all set, it's easy to clean and maintain. There are also shelving, hook and basket options available so that you can customize your space to meet your specific needs.  