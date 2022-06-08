We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Get Ready for Summer With Up to 57% Off Pool Floats, Outdoor Water Toys and More

Splish, splash and save with big discounts on everything you'll need for outdoor fun this summer during Amazon's one-day sale.
It's time to start planning your summer fun. Whether you're shopping for a new pool float, some fun water toys for the kids or just want to be prepared for a summer full of fun in the sun, Amazon has you covered. Today only, Amazon has major deals on floats, outdoor water toys and more, with markdowns up to 57% off. This offer is only valid through tonight (June 8).

We've highlighted a few of our favorite offers from the summer sale below. Some items have already begun to sell out, so if you're interested in grabbing some discounted pools, floats, toys and other outdoor entertainment, we recommend shopping the sale sooner rather than later so that you have access to the largest selection of options. 