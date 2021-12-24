Get ready for summer extra early with these 7 aboveground pools

Aboveground pools are more affordable than you might think and bigger than you'd expect. These ground pool are not just for little kids.

The options gathered here are all a decent size. While some of the marketing pictures featured below involve liberal use of Photoshop, some of these are indeed big enough for the whole family. And while we haven't used these pools ourselves, together they have an average rating of 4.3 out 5 stars on Amazon.

Homech Spanning 12 feet long by 6 feet wide and 1.8 feet deep, the Homech Family Inflatable Swimming Pool isn't massive. That said, neither is its price. It's also big enough to hold 312 gallons of water (don't put it on your deck, it's a smidge heavy). Just grab a cold drink and you'll be all set for pool season. Just be advised, though, that this pool kit isn't so much a kit -- you'll have to supply your own air pump to blow it up with.

Intex The Easy Set line of aboveground pools from Intex are designed for simple setup in your yard. Just choose a level spot outdoors, assemble, then fill the pool with water. The manufacturer claims the entire process takes about 30 minutes. This 10-foot diameter, 30-inch deep model has a water capacity of 1,018 gallons. It also comes with an electric, filtered water pump (330 gallons per hour) to get the good times flowing. Pool ownership has never been so easy.

Intex A little on the small end, the Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool still can hold 198 gallons of water. This Intex Pool shouldn't be too hard either to find a spot for its relatively compact dimensions (8.6 by 5.8 with a 1.8 foot wall height). You will have to inflate this above ground pool package and fill it with water with your own equipment. The kit doesn't come with an air or water pump, and while you're looking for those, you also might want to grab a skimmer to remove debris.

Taiker Like the other rectangular pools on the this list, this Taiker model is far from massive -- you're not likely to be swimming laps in this one during pool season. Measuring 8 feet long by 4.8 feet wide, with a height of 1.8 feet, it is an upgrade from your average toddler splasher. It has a water capacity of 175 gallons, and according to the manufacturer is big enough for two adults plus two or three kids to chill in the pool water.

Googo The smallest rectangular above ground swimming pool in this group, you won't be playing intense games of Marco Polo in the Googo Family Swimming Pool (8 by 4.8 by 1.8 feet). You can however, have a splashfest in its 162 gallons (max capacity) of water. And according to manufacturer Googo, this ground pool model takes just three to four minutes to inflate it with an electric air pump, not included.

Intex For those who want to go big, there's the Intex 12 foot by 30 inch Metal Frame Pool. This circular Intex pool is large enough to hold a massive 1,718 gallons of water. You can also fill it to a water depth of two feet in just 30 minutes using the included electrical pump. Of course since this isn't a basic inflatable pool, it will require more time to assemble and set it up initially.

