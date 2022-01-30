Gear up for spring yard work with up to 43% off Greenworks outdoor tools

Chris Monroe/CNET

Spring is just around the corner, and, for better or for worst, that means yard work will be returning to your weekly to-do lists. Whether you love spending hours pruning and perfecting in the sun, or are just trying to get it done as quickly as possible, if you want to keep your yard in tip-top shape, you'll need the right equipment for the job. Luckily, today only Amazon is offering savings of up to 43% on Greenworks outdoor tools. The sale expires tonight at 2:59 AM EST, so be sure to get your orders in before then.

There's a wide selection of tools on sale so you can tackle any job your yard might throw at you. If you're just after the basics, you can grab this bundle that includes a to keep your driveway and sidewalks tidy for just $117, $56 in savings. Or you can grab this , just be sure to activate the instant coupon located below the price. If you've got serious landscaping to do, you can pick up this or this , both on sale for over 30% off. And for just $50, you can get an extra so you can work without interruptions.