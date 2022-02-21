Get Ready for Spring Cleaning With Up to 40% Off Greenworks Lawn and Power Tools

Chris Monroe/CNET

Spring is just around the corner, and for better or for worse, that means yard work will be returning to your weekly to-do lists. Whether you love spending hours pruning and perfecting in the sun, or are just trying to get it done as quickly as possible, you need the right equipment to keep your yard in tip-top shape. Today only, Amazon is offering savings of up to 40% on Greenworks lawn and power tools. The sale expires tonight at 2:59 a.m. ET, so be sure to get your orders in before then.

There's a wide selection of tools on sale. If you're after the basics, you can buy this bundle that includes a for just $234, a total discount of $126. Or you can grab this to keep your driveway and sidewalks tidy for just $44. If you've got serious landscaping to do, you can pick up this for $80 off. And to help you clean up after any major jobs, you can grab this compact for $140, $60 off the usual price.