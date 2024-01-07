X
I Saw GE's New Indoor BBQ Smart Smoker in Action. The Brisket Was Delicious

The compact countertop cooker churns out wings, briskets, lox and other classic smoked foods from the comfort of your kitchen.

GE smoker on table with food

GE Profile's new countertop cooker will have you smoking in the kitchen more than Betty Draper.

 GE Profile

Smoking brisket, salmon, chicken and ribs no longer require an outdoor smoking section. GE Profile just launched its Smart Indoor Smoker ahead of the annual CES 2024 trade show, held in Las Vegas this week. And yes, the brisket was delicious. I got to see the indoor smoker in action -- and taste the results -- at an exclusive preview event in New York ahead of CES. 

As billed, the indoor smoker is small enough to fit on your countertop and is safe to use inside without filling your home with billowing smoke fumes. It cooked various types of meats from smoke powered by wood pellets with just a few swirls of visible smoke inside and without releasing any plumes. The brisket emerged from the chamber perfectly tender inside with a beautiful crust and hearty smoke flavor. A more delicate smoke setting was used on trout, which was served over cucumber slices and carried just the right amount of Kona wood flavor.

It's one of only a few indoor smokers and the first with true smart features and remote app control. You can precisely control and monitor smoking sessions from your device and the smoker offers suggested cooking times and temps and learns your preferences to fine-tune the process over time. A built-in probe helps avoid over or undercooking.

Unlike traditional smokers and pellet grills, no significant amount of smoke escapes the chamber of GE Profile's new appliance, which is sized to live on your countertop. Instead, wood-pellet smoke is filtered through an advanced catalyst converter, allowing heat and smoke-flavored hot air to cook and add flavor to the food inside. There are no filters to clean or replace.

hand turning knob on smoker

The indoor smoker allows for custom control of temperature and smoke intensity for precision cooking.

 GE Profile

After a cooking cycle is finished, you can open the smoker's doors and only a faint smell of smoke, akin to a wood stove fire, is emitted. 

The electric smoker is fueled by wood pellets and pumps filtered smoke into a tightly sealed chamber where it cooks food and imparts smokey flavor to meats, fish, vegetables and whatever else you can fit inside the modestly sized chamber. Five adjustable smoke levels allow would-be pitmasters to tinker with smoke intensity on various foods. 

The Indoor Smoker isn't cheap, retailing for $1,000 at select national retailers, including Best Buy and Williams Sonoma. The innovative kitchen appliance first attracted attention and more than $800,000 in funding during an online crowdfunding campaign in 2022. 

