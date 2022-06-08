Eco-Friendly Greenworks Mowers Are Up to 40% Off for a Limited Time

Whether you love it or hate it, mowing season is officially back. And if your current mower isn't quite cutting it, or you just want to upgrade to something a little more eco-friendly, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. All month long, Woot is offering up to 40% off a huge selection of Greenworks all-electric lawn mowers. This sale expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on June 30, and some models have already sold out, so you may not want to wait until the last minute to grab yours.

Not only can you pick up one of these mowers at a great bargain, but switching to an all-electric mower could end up saving you even more money in the long run, too. And with quite a few different mowers to choose from at this sale, you're sure to find one that's perfect for your yard.

If you've got a smaller lawn where maneuverability is more important than coverage, you could pick up this smaller , which is on sale for $240, $60 off the usual price. It comes with two 24V 4Ah batteries, features a push button starter and the handle folds down for easy storage. Or, if power is your number one priority, you could opt for this hefty . It's self-propelled, features a brushless motor and you can pick it up $305, a discount of $124. Just note that this one does not come with a , so you'll have to purchase one separately. And if you've got some serious work to do on your lawn this summer, you can save $22 on this . It includes a 14-inch mower, a 12-inch string trimmer and a leaf blower, as well as a 40V battery and charger, for just $370.