Labor Day weekend is here, which means it's a long weekend for many of us. If you've already been shopping Labor Day sales and have some inbound packages that you're waiting for, odds are that you're wondering whether they will arrive on Monday or not. Shipping companies like UPS, Fedex and even the US Postal Service all operate on different schedules, which can make anticipating deliveries a bit difficult, despite USPS offering a service to show you what's coming before it arrives.

Don't worry, though. We've check out the schedules to find out if companies like FedEx, USPS and UPS deliver on Monday, Sept. 5 or not.

UPS Does UPS deliver on Labor Day? Unfortunately, UPS is closed for pickup and delivery service on Sept. 5, which is Labor Day. This means that while packages may move around between hubs, no deliveries will be made and all UPS Store physical locations will also be closed. Normal service will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Looking for other days that will be affected by UPS closures? Check out this full list of holidays now.

FedEx Labor Day and FedEx deliveries Unlike UPS, things are a little more complicated with FedEx since the company has so many delivery divisions. For the most part, residential deliveries are closed on Monday, Sept. 5 and will resume on Sept. 6. Select services will be running in at least limited capacity. FedEx Office stores will have modified hours, FedEx Same-Day City services will be modified and FedEx Custom Critical will remain open. Regular services like FedEx Ground, Express and Home Delivery are all closed for Labor Day. For a full list of holidays that FedEx closes for, be sure to check out this list from the carrier.

Angela Lang/CNET USPS is closed on Labor Day The United States Post Office will not be making deliveries or mail pickups on Monday, Sept. 5. The service is shut down for Labor Day and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Sept. 6. For a complete list of holiday's that USPS does not deliver on, be sure to check out this USPS page.

Sarah Tew/CNET No Prime deliveries from Amazon on Labor Day While we may think that Amazon never closes, that's not actually the case. Amazon closes for seven holidays, one of which is Labor Day. This means that the warehouse locations and delivery operations are closed, so you will not receive any Prime deliveries on Monday, Sept. 5. For a full list of Amazon paid company holidays, be sure to check out this page.