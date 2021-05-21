Level up your weekend eats with this $200 Cuisinart portable grill ($60 off)

Cuisinart

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

If you've had enough tuna salad for one lifetime, there's a very handy, very portable -- down to just $200 right now (you save $60). The Venture would make a top-notch gift for Father's Day , especially for a Dad with plans to hit the beach, park or campground this spring and summer.

We've tested a ton of small grills but haven't made it to the Venture just yet. That said, the grill gets high marks in the online buyer reviews we found and appears to be is a solid buy at $200.

The Venture Portable Grill has a serviceable 154-square-inch grilling space and the wooden lid that doubles as a chopping board -- genius. It also takes any standard propane vessel including those small one-pound Coleman tanks you can find at any hardware store. The whole unit weighs just 25 pounds, making it extremely portable when compared with some other small grills on the market. Macy's will ship the Venture for free and in plenty of time to wrap it for Dad.

