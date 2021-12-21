Biden plan to fight omicron Giant millipede fossil Wordle daily word game Google Doodle welcomes winter Spider-Man: No Way Home -- biggest questions Clear cookies, cache on your Android phone browser
Coleman camping gear is on sale and arrives by Christmas

Everything you need to make camp -- tents, air mattresses, chairs and lanterns -- is up to 50% off right now.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Winter is typically when you'll find camping gear on sale. Depending on where you live you may not get a chance to use it for a few months, but this is a good time to take stock of your inventory and prepare for the season. Coleman is one of the most trusted outdoor brands. Right now, a whole bunch of its tents, air mattresses, chairs and bags are on sale at Amazon. All of it will arrive before Christmas, according to the retailer, just in case you're hunting a last-minute gift for a campground regular.

There is a lot to choose from, and some of the Coleman gear is down as much as 50%. My pick is this well-rated, queen-size air mattress down near an all-time low at $43. (An air mattress is one thing you don't want to cheap out on or you'll be buying a new one every year.)

Shop the full inventory of Coleman camp gear here and see more highlights from the sale below.