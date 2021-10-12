California outlaws future sales of gas leaf blowers and lawn mowers

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Apparently California is fed up with gas-powered landscaping tools. Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law banning the sale of gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers, as well as any other equipment using small off road engines (SOE). These engines traditionally power outdoor power equipment used in lawn care and landscaping.

Small engine-based tools are a surprisingly large source for carbon emissions and air pollution. According to the California Air Resources Board, just one hour of gas leaf blower use is the equivalent of driving 1,100 miles. Running a gas lawn mower for the same period equates to a 300-mile drive.

The law will prohibit the sale of SOE equipment throughout the state effectively July 1, 2022. Ultimately the goal is to achieve 100% zero emissions in California from SOEs by 2035.

This may seem like a big shift but it's one that's already in progress. Many electric lawn mowers rival the power of gas mowers. They also provide the added convenience of quieter operation, along with the lack of noxious fumes.

Electric leaf blowers are catching up to their gas counterparts as well. The thought of one day eliminating all SOE lawn and landscaping gear isn't as far-fetched as it once may have sounded.